Brazilian President fires health minister

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday fired his health minister on Thursday after a series of disagreements over efforts to contain the new coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.

“You should have absolute certainty that we fought a good fight until here,” the outgoing minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, told fellow ministry workers in a televised press conference after announcing his departure on Twitter. “But we’re at the start of the battle.”

