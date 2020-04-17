|
News BriefsNissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20
Brazilian President fires health minister
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday fired his health minister on Thursday after a series of disagreements over efforts to contain the new coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.
“You should have absolute certainty that we fought a good fight until here,” the outgoing minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, told fellow ministry workers in a televised press conference after announcing his departure on Twitter. “But we’re at the start of the battle.”
