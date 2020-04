02:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 President Trump:'This is not about parties.This is about our country.' "We are all working together. This is not about parties. This is about our country," President Trump remarked during yesterday's briefing on opening up the economy. "To preserve the health of our citizens, we must also preserve the health and functioning of our economy," he added. ► ◄ Last Briefs