02:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 'Sentinel surveillance' of vulnerable groups essential The Coordinator of the White House COVD-19 task force Dr. Deborah Brix has emphasized that closely monitored 'sentinel surveillance' of susceptible populations such as the elderly is essential for controlling the spread of the coronavirus.