02:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Trump predicts that '29 states could be opening soon' President Trump has predicted that "twenty-nine states could be opening soon." At the same time he has cautioned against some states opening because they are still in the midst of crisis. Finally, Trump has made it clear that even states that are opening should reamain vigilant where the coronavirus is concerned. ► ◄ Last Briefs