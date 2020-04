01:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Trump says keeping borders closed important now more than ever President Trump has declared in his press briefing that keeping US borders closed is important now more than ever since reopening the economy requires protection from new infections that could be carried by citizens from other countries traveling here. ► ◄ Last Briefs