Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 'Curve has flattened and the peak of new cases is behind us" President Trump has just announced in his press briefing: "Our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us. Based on the latest data," Trump continued, "our team of experts agree that we can begin the next front in our war which we are calling 'Opening Up America Again' and that's what we are doing. We're opening up our country."