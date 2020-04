01:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Trump: 'We have passed the peak in most cases' President Trump has just stated in his press briefing that America has "passed the peak in most cases" referring to the lessening of the coronavirus crisis in most parts of the United States. ► ◄ Last Briefs