Schools and malls not expected to open next week

Schools and malls are not expected to open next week despite the government's approval of "a full acitivation of the economy" on Sunday.

Individual one-on-one instruction in the special education sector will now be permitted as well as any sport conducted by only two people who are at least 500 meters from any residential structure. Within the next forty-eight hours professional teams will map out those "pilot" companies and businesses that can participate in the initial reopening of the economy. Policy decisions will be brought before the government when Shabbat is over.