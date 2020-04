00:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Nissan 23, 5780 , 17/04/20 Interior, Health Ministers ask to allow small public prayer services Interior Minister Aryeah Deri and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman requested during last night's cabinet meeting to allow up to fifteen people to pray together in open areas while adhering to restrictions on social distancing. ► ◄ Last Briefs