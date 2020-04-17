Internal Security Minister: Month of Ramadan could be hazardous

Minister of Internal Security Gilad Ardan warned at a cabinet meeting that there could be a significant outbreak of COVID-19 during the month of Ramadan which begins next Thursday.

"There are two million people who fast during the day and gather in the evening to break their daily fast. The decisions we make about normalization could have a significant impact on the atmosphere in the Arab sector," Ardan said. "Therefore it is critically important to invest efforts in approaching the Arab leadership with a warning that caution is to be exercised regarding public gatherings in order to avoid a return to a lockdown situation."