Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Reported News Briefs Former Justice Minister Shaked: 'Common sense prevailed' Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Knesset member from the right wing Yamina Party blessed the government's decision to allow a return to full economic activity starting on Sunday with the words, "Common sense prevailed. This is the correct decision for the State of Israel."