Netanyahu rejects son's tweet

Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected a message tweeted by his son Yair following a left-wing demonstration in Habima Square in Tel Aviv. Yair wrote, "Hope the elderly who die following this demonstration are only from your camp."

The Prime Minister's response stated: "The Prime Minister rejects [this statement] outright. There is no [affiliation] in the fight against the coronavirus, and there must not be. The Prime Minister works around the clock to maintain the health and lives of all Israeli citizens, without exception."