22:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Yair Netanyahu: 'Hope the elderly who die are from your camp' Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister's Netanyahu, continued to post provocative tweets - this time following a left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv. After Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz, who participated in the demonstration, posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: "A very strong demonstration now in Habima Square. Fighting corruption and fighting for democracy," Yair criticized the fact that many in the demonstration violated the Ministry of Health's directives, and tweeting: "Hope the elderly who die following this demonstration are only from your camp."