22:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Brazil's president fires Minister of Health over handling of CV-19 Multiple sources reported that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced the firing of Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta over differences in the handling of the coronavirus crisis.