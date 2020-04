22:48 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Justice Minister Ohana participates in unity gov't negotiations Channel 13 reported that Justice Minister Amir Ohana took part in negotiations on behalf of the Likud for the formation of a unity government with Blue and White. ► ◄ Last Briefs