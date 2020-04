22:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Bennett's plan accepted: economy to reopen The government accepted the Defense Minister's proposal for the full reopening of the economy (trade, production and services) subject to compliance with the rules and restrictions set by the end of Shabbat. ► ◄ Last Briefs