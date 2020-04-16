Mayor of Beit El: 'Only annexation will bring peace'

Beit El Mayor Shai Alon, responded to an ad that was published by the "Israeli Peace Parliament", signed by leftists who claimed that applying sovereignty would hurt the prospects of peace.

"Annexation will only increase the chance of peace," Alon responded. "Once [our] 'Palestinian' neighbors realize that we are here to stay, we will be able to move toward a solution that will bring about [peaceful coexistence] in the area.

''In the past, unsuccessful attempts to reach a solution through the return of parts of our homeland and the expulsion of tens of thousands of people from their homes only led to a bloodbath and unnecessary loss of life. We, who live in Judea and Samaria, know how to coexist with the 'Palestinians' better than those who preach morality to us," added Alon.