22:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 US to provide $5 million in aid for 'Palestinian' hospitals US Ambassador to Israel, David M. Friedman, said: "I'm very pleased the USA is providing $5M for Palestinian hospitals and households to meet immediate, life-saving needs in combating COVID-19. The USA, as the world's top humanitarian aid donor, is committed to assisting the Palestinian people, & others worldwide, in this crisis."