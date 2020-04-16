|
22:19
Reported
News BriefsNissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20
Gov't to extend virus tracking via cross-linking cellular data
The plan includes extending tracking to the second tier of individuals exposed to virus carriers - not just people who came in contact with a coronavirus carrier,but also those who were in the vicinity of those exposed.
In addition, cross-linking cellular data to pinpoint locations will enable increased tracking, improving detection methods by using networks that will allow individuals restricted to home isolation to be detected within meters of their actual location, and creating accurate "heat maps" of areas of increased infection.
