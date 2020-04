19:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Mother of fallen soldier: COVID-19 crisis offers opportunity Read more Mother of Hadar Goldin, held by Hamas for nearly 6 years, says coronavirus crisis could finally compel Hams to make deal to return her son. ► ◄ Last Briefs