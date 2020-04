19:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Putin postpones victory parade over coronavirus concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a parade celebrating seventy-five years since the Soviet victory in World War II due to the coronavirus crisis. Putin has announced that the parade will be held later this year. ► ◄ Last Briefs