18:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Ivanka Trump criticized by anti-Trump media for Passover trip Ivanka Trump was criticized by the anti-Trump media for spending the Passover holiday in New Jersey. The New York Times and CNN reported that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had violated lockdown restrictions by taking the family trip. ► ◄ Last Briefs