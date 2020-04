18:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Senior Hamas officials on missing Israelis: 'No progress, no talks' Senior Hamas officials have announced that "there is no progress, no negotiations on the subject" of an exchange of Arab terrorists in Israeli jails for missing Israelis. The missing Israelis include the bodies of two soldiers killed in Operation Protective Edge and one mentally disturbed Israeli citizen who mistakenly crossed the border into Gaza. ► ◄ Last Briefs