18:09
News BriefsNissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20
Benny Gantz threatens to use legal means to bar Netanyahu from office
Leader of left wing Blue and White Benny Gantz has threatened to allow passage of a law which would bar Netanyahu from serving as Prime Minister. Gantz threatened that if by Monday no progress has been made in negotiations to set up a new government, he would advance legislation barring Netanyahu from continuing to serve as Prime Minister.
Netanyahu invited Gantz to meet but the latter has no intention of doing so until progress in coalition negotiations has been reached.
