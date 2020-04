15:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Shop owner fined 5,000 shekels for violation of COVD-19 regulations A food shop owner in Zichron Ya'kaov, a hilltop town located thirty-five kilometers south of Haifa, has been fined 5,000 shekels for violating COVID-19 regulations. The fine was issued after more than ten people had gathered in the shop and other safety regulations of the Health Ministrty had been ignored. ► ◄ Last Briefs