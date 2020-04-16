15:18 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Farmers demand lifting ban on open markets as supermarket prices rise Israeli farmers have sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu demanding that the ban on open markets be lifted. Joining them in their demand are the merchants in Mahane Yehuda, Jerusalem's famed open market. Decrying a situation that favors supermarkets that remain open, the head of the Machane Yehuda merchants Tali Friedman said, "Closing of the open markets has led to losses of 100 million shekels. Meanwhile, prices have soared in the some of the supermarkets that remain open." ► ◄ Last Briefs