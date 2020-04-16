If a Palestinian state is the price for sovereignty, we say 'No'

The Sovereignty Movement has protested the statement from the head of the Efrat council, Oded Revivi, suggesting that opposition to a Palestinian state is causing the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria to stall.

Revivi claimed that the United States wanted an affirmative answer to the establishment of a Palestinian state on 70% of Judea and Samaria and that settler opposition to agreeing to such a concept was preventing sovereignty from being applied to the remaining 30%.

"You're right, Revivi," the statement from the Sovereignty Movement reads. "We are opposed to sovereignty if it involves the establishment of a Palestinian state ... Just as no parent sacrifices one child in order to save his other children, so too do we refuse to make deals on the Land of Israel ... We have to make an outcry, otherwise, we will have betrayed our fundamental attachment to the Land."