Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20

Motti Hoch of Elkana passes away

Motti Hoch, a resident of Elkana and a long-time employee of the Binyamin Regional Council, has passed away. Council members accompanied him to his final resting place in a convoy of vehicles.