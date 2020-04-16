Btsalmo: 'Haredim also have human rights, police entered unlawfully'

The Btsalmo human rights organization has issued a formal complaint to the Police Investigations Division regarding the incident that occurred in Bnei Brak several days ago, when police broke into a private apartment in order to stop people from broadcasting live music from their balcony.

In their letter, Btsalmo emphasize that the music was performed at a permitted hour of the day and that it did not exceed the permitted decibel level.

In addition, the police did not have a permit allowing them to forcibly gain entry.

"Haredim also have human rights," Btsalmo's attorney noted.