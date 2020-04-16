MK Levin: 'One live broadcast is worth more than a thousand words'

Minister of Tourism, Aliyah and Integration MK Yariv Levin (Likud) has welcomed the commencement of live broadcasting from the Supreme Court.

"The demand for democracy will never cease," he said. "Back in 2013 I presented a legislative proposal for increased transparency in legal process, which, among other things, would have permitted taking photographs and making audio recordings of proceedings, or the broadcasting of them, provided the cases were not closed-door proceedings ... time after time, the Supreme Court rejected all suggestions to make their proceedings public.

"Now I am delighted to see that after seven years of failed attempts, the Supreme Court has come to its senses and realized that a live broadcast is worth more than a thousand words."