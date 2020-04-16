MK Barkat: Businesses need to recover no less than people do

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) has attacked the proposed lockdown at a meeting of the Finance Committee of the Treasury.

"There is a huge lack of trust in the business sector," he said. "This a Treasury project aimed at saving the State money, showing a grasp of the situation that would perhaps be correct for a regular crisis but is not correct for the current state of affairs. There is a failure of leadership here, and an incorrect reading of the economic map on the part of the Treasury, which is limiting the amount of aid it wants to give.

"What about the million unemployed - what will they do?" he asked. "We need to fight for the recovery of every single business just as we fight for the recovery of every sick person. We have to give direct and immediate aid and support to all businesses, large and small, and also to the self-employed. Every shekel we spend to help businesses will go toward preventing bankruptcies."