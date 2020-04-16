14:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Ramat Gan municipality: Let special-needs children visit the safari The Ramat Gan municipality has sent a request to the director-general of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, asking that he give a special permit for special-needs children to visit the Ramat Gan Safari. In a letter written by attorney Motti Arad on behalf of the municipality, it is suggested that the outing could take place in a safe manner while adhering to Health Ministry guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs