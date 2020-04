10:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 2 Hilltop Youth who escaped earlier have been rearrested A short while ago, Israel Police apprehended the two suspects accused of attacking Arabs near Metzoke Dargot who escaped from detention. The two were caught on Highway 90 near the Lido Junction while searching for a vehicle in which to make their escape. They have been taken for questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs