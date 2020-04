10:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Hadassah to test second Japanese drug Read more Hadassah launches clinical trial in coronavirus wards, begins tests with 'Camostat Mesylate' in adition to 'Avigan'. ► ◄ Last Briefs