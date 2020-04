10:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 19-year-old indicted for crimes over Instagram, Tik-Tok An indictment has been issued against a 19-year-old youth, Yaniv Drucker, a resident of Rishon Lezion. Drucker is accused of using the apps Instagram, Tik-Tok, and LIKEE to commit offenses against 6 minor girls between the ages of 9 and 13, including making threats and attempting to commit indecent acts. ► ◄ Last Briefs