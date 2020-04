10:28 Reported News Briefs Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20 Mass violation of guidelines on IDF training base Hundreds of soldiers danced together yesterday on a training base in celebration of Mimouna, at the conclusion of the Passover festival, in a flagrant violation of Health Ministry guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs