MK Forer: By now, everyone can see that we were right

MK Oded Forer, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has clarified his party's position as in favor of the establishment of a national unity government.

"We said all along that in order for this to happen, there has to be a credible threat on the table - without it, Netanyahu will manage to build a government that's just a fig leaf. Right now, it's clear to everyone that we were right. If Gantz wants a genuine unity government, then he has to take steps to advance the legislation that we presented [that would invalidate Netanyahu's candidature as prime minister since he is under indictment], and then we'll find that the path to a unity government becomes much smoother," he said.