News BriefsNissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20
Former HM Head: 'We should have protected the elderly earlier'
A former Director-General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Yoram Lass, was interviewed on Kan News on the coronavirus epidemic.
"Instead of destroying the fabric of everyday life for everyone, we should have taken early steps, several months ago already, to protect those in the retirement homes, which are now full of coronavirus, and to protect medical personnel as well," he said.
