10:00
Reported
Nissan 22, 5780 , 16/04/20
Health Ministry updates on coronavirus
There are currently a total of 12,591 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel.
669 people are being treated in hospital, and 1,193 are in "Corona hotels."
174 people are in serious condition; 172 are moderate cases; 9,481 are mild cases.
140 people are on ventilators, an increase of 6 % from yesterday.
140 people have passed away so far, and the number of fatalities increased by 11.2 % in the last day.
So far, the number of people known to have recovered stands at 2,624.
