Health Ministry updates on coronavirus

There are currently a total of 12,591 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel.

669 people are being treated in hospital, and 1,193 are in "Corona hotels."

174 people are in serious condition; 172 are moderate cases; 9,481 are mild cases.

140 people are on ventilators, an increase of 6 % from yesterday.

140 people have passed away so far, and the number of fatalities increased by 11.2 % in the last day.

So far, the number of people known to have recovered stands at 2,624.