Storekeeper brutally attacked by man in front of wife and children

At the end of last week, a storekeeper was brutally attacked in his store by a man who arrived at the store with his wife and children. Following a dispute over a monetary matter, the father attacked the store owner in front of his wife and children and then left.

Police opened a file on the case despite the protestations of the storekeeper who did not want to lodge a formal complaint, and they located the suspect who was arrested and questioned last Tuesday at Yaffo police station. The case was brought before the Tel Aviv district court and the man's arrest was extended .