Finance Minister official opposes 100% reopening of economy

Director-General of the Finance Ministry Shai Babad disagrees with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's assessment of the situation, partially supporting the position taken by the Health Ministry.

"We don't need to open near to 100% of the economy," he said. "All the same, we can open small stores and formulate guidelines - for instance, that a maximum of three customers can enter a store at one time - if there is sufficient enforcement," he told Galei Tzahal.