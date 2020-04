21:55 Reported News Briefs Nissan 21, 5780 , 15/04/20 Nissan 21, 5780 , 15/04/20 Cantor Yitzhak Meir Helfgot: Thank you for praying for my health Read more Well-known cantor who suffered from releases video thanking those who prayed for his recovery. ► ◄ Last Briefs