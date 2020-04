21:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 21, 5780 , 15/04/20 Nissan 21, 5780 , 15/04/20 Jerusalem light rail to return to full service tomorrow According to a government decision and in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Transport and the Israel Police, the Jerusalem light rail will return to full service tomorrow (Thursday) at 5:30 am with a stop at all stations along the line. ► ◄ Last Briefs