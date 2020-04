21:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 21, 5780 , 15/04/20 Nissan 21, 5780 , 15/04/20 Decrease in mortality rate in Israel A report from the Ministry of Health's Center for Disease Control shows that the overall mortality rate in Israel is lower than the average rate in the same period in previous years, Kan reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs