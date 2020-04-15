Trump halts funding to World Health Organization

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he is halting funding to the World Health Organization while a review is conducted.

Trump said the review would cover the WHO's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus."

