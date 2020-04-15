Egyptian officer killed in gunfight with terrorists

A police officer was killed on Tuesday during a raid by Egyptian security forces in which they exchanged fire with members of what was described as a “terrorist group” at Cairo's El-Amiriya neighborhood, Arab News reported, citing state television.

The officer who was killed was reportedly from Egypt's National Security Agency.

