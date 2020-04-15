Jordan bans worship in mosques due to coronavirus outbreak

Jordan on Tuesday announced a ban on public worship in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan, which will be observed beginning next week, the Jordan Times reports.

Jordanian Religious Affairs Minister Mohammad Khalaileh announced in a press briefing that mosques will remain closed to the public during the fasting month ant that the Taraweeh, the evening public prayer performed in mosques during the fasting month, will be held at home for safety purposes.

