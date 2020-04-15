Austrian shops reopen as coronavirus lockdown is loosened

Austria allowed thousands of shops to reopen on Tuesday as it became one of the first countries in Europe to loosen a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reports.

Austria acted early in its outbreak to close schools, bars, theaters, restaurants, non-essential shops and other gathering places roughly four weeks ago. It has told the public to stay home and work from there if possible.

