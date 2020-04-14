'Israelis love money so they ignore anti-coronavirus measures'

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority (PA) rose on Tuesday to 287, said PA cabinet spokesman Ibrahim Milhem.

Milhem also lashed out at Israel and accused it of being responsible for the coronavirus spreading in PA-assigned territories of Judea and Samaria.

