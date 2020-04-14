IDF soldiers arrest three suspects on Gaza border

IDF soldiers on Tuesday evening arrested three suspects who crossed the border fence in southern Gaza and entered Israeli territory.

A knife and incendiary material were found on the bodies of the suspects. They were returned to the Gaza Strip following questioning.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)